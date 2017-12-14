Suspect in Mercedes leads Atlantic Beach Police on chase, official says

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Atlantic Beach Police are searching for a suspect driving a gray Mercedes who reportedly kicked in a window at a home Thursday.

Police received a call about a person kicking in a window at a home on Ocean Boulevard, according to Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.

Robinson was informed the suspect was driving a gray Mercedes. While investigating the call, Robinson said he saw the suspect’s vehicle pass by.

Robinson attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect fled, leading to the chase.

Robinson said they are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.