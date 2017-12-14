RS Parker Homes transitioning from home building to residential development in 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A popular Grand Strand homebuilder announced Wednesday that it will be transitioning from home building to residential development. RS Parker Homes, who have built over 1,200 homes in Myrtle Beach since 2002, will no longer be accepting contracts for new homes starting Friday.

According to a press release, the home builder will complete all homes under contract and construction within the first six months of 2018 before selling its remaining inventory of lots to H&H Homes and Caviness & Cates, both based in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“The transition from builder to developer will be a seamless one for all of our existing new home clients,” said Ronnie Parker, Jr. “We will complete construction on existing and contracted new homes and maintain warranties for each, just as we’ve done for the past 15 years. And residents within our existing neighborhoods can all rest assured that the balance of new homes in these neighborhoods will all be built to the same high standards as they’ve come to expect from RS Parker, because we have partnered with the two of the best builders in the Carolinas in H&H Homes and Caviness & Cates.”

About 600 lots were purchased by H&H Homes and Caviness & Cates. H&H Homes is currently building nine Myrtle Beach communities and will add four more and about 100 lots in 2018.

