Police seek to identify person of interest in Marion bank robbery

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating person of interest in an armed robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank in Marion last Thursday morning.

Police responded to the bank at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. According to police, a white male, approximately in his mid-fifties, entered the bank and demanded money. He was last seen walking in the direction of Jones Ave. An unknown amount of money was taken from the bank. No one was injured in the incident. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is assisting. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

All schools in the Marion area were placed under a modified lockdown as a result of the incident, according to Marion County School District spokeswoman Deborah D. Wimberly.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.