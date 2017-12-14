Police seek to identify person of interest in Marion bank robbery

The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk has been lit, literally, since November, with a brilliant display of holiday lights. While walking through the Marshwalk is quite an experience, photographer Robbie Bischoff shared a video showing the dazzling display from a brand new perspective – from a drone.More >>
A K9 deputy shot and wounded a dog that had attacked a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office canine Monday afternoon, officials said.More >>
Tuesday morning students at Forestbrook Elementary were greeted by several Horry County Police officers. Don’t worry, no one was in trouble. It was all part of the Handshakes and High-5 Rally, an event designed to strengthen relationships between children and law enforcement.More >>
The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating person of interest in an armed robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank in Marion last Thursday morning.More >>
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a vehicle break-in and larceny of credit cards at the Walmart at 230 North Beltline Drive on Dec. 15, according to a press release from Florence PD.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
