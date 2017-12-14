All schools in Marion area under 'modified lockdown' after bank robbery Thursday morning

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank in Marion Thursday morning. All schools in the Marion area are currently under a modified lockdown as a result of the incident, according to Marion County School District spokeswoman Deborah D. Wimberly.

Students and teachers can move within buildings in a normal way; the outside and entrances of the buildings have been secured to prevent anyone from entering. Students will be kept inside school buildings until the modified lockdown is lifted.

Police responded to the bank at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday. According to police, a white male, approximately in his mid-fifties, entered the bank and demanded money. He was last seen walking in the direction of Jones Ave. An unknown amount of money was taken from the bank. No one was injured in the incident. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is assisting. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

