About $2,000 worth of items stolen from hotel room, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – About $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a hotel room Wednesday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the hotel located at 1207 South Ocean Blvd Wednesday evening just before 10:30 p.m. The victim told police that he left the hotel room around 7:00 p.m. and returned around 10:00 p.m. When he returned, he noticed that his camera tripod was on the floor; a bag containing the victim’s laptop, a Samsung tablet and gold necklace were discovered missing from the room, police say. According to the report, the victim stated he did not remember whether or not he locked the door when he left the room.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

