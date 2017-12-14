Police: Gun pulled on cab driver in attempted robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A gun was pulled on a taxi cab driver in an attempted robbery Wednesday evening, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Police met the cab driver just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Ave South and Yaupon Drive. The victim told officers he was dispatched to pick up two people in the area. After not finding them, the cab driver drove around the block. Two males then approached him in his vehicle; one of the suspects pulled a black handgun and told the victim to put the car in park, police say.

According to the incident report, the cab driver did not comply and sped away from the suspects. The driver told police he believed the two suspects were attempting to take money from him. Both suspects are described as black males in their early 20s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. The suspect who pulled the gun was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a white “M” letter in the upper chest area and dark colored pants.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information on this incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.