FIRST ALERT: Seasonable highs, lots of sunshine expected Thursda - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Seasonable highs, lots of sunshine expected Thursday

Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are already on the rise this morning, and it’s a sign of a much warmer afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60 today. Ultimately, this is a picture perfect typical mid-December day. Winds will be a bit gusty at times today and it has prompted a small craft advisory until noon today.

Friday will see another round of afternoon temperatures in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. A subtle cool-down will drop Friday night temperatures to near freezing and Saturday afternoon temperatures to the lower 50s.  Some clouds will start to filter into the region by Saturday afternoon. 

The next rain chance arrives Sunday night and will linger through Monday night. During this time high temperatures will also climb to the mid-60s.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly