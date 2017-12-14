FIRST ALERT: Seasonable highs, lots of sunshine expected Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are already on the rise this morning, and it’s a sign of a much warmer afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60 today. Ultimately, this is a picture perfect typical mid-December day. Winds will be a bit gusty at times today and it has prompted a small craft advisory until noon today.

Friday will see another round of afternoon temperatures in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. A subtle cool-down will drop Friday night temperatures to near freezing and Saturday afternoon temperatures to the lower 50s. Some clouds will start to filter into the region by Saturday afternoon.

The next rain chance arrives Sunday night and will linger through Monday night. During this time high temperatures will also climb to the mid-60s.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.