Myrtle Beach's Savannah's Playground wins top state park award

Savannah's Playground opened in The Market Common in September 2016. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Savannah’s Playground in The Market Common was the recipient of a top award on Wednesday.

According to information on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association presented Savannah’s Playground with its 2017 Excellence Award during a luncheon in Greensboro, N.C. at the joint North Carolina/South Carolina Recreation Conference.

The $1.5 million enabling playground was conceived by Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and named in honor of local girl Savannah Thompson.

It features ADA-approved playground equipment and structures designed to provide children of all abilities the opportunity for social interaction.

The playground officially opened over Labor Day weekend of 2016.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.