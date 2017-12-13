Spirit to offer nonstop service from Minneapolis to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Spirit to offer nonstop service from Minneapolis to Myrtle Beach starting next spring

Spirit will begin offering seasonal service from Minneapolis to Myrtle Beach. (Source: Spirit Airlines) Spirit will begin offering seasonal service from Minneapolis to Myrtle Beach. (Source: Spirit Airlines)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines will begin offering nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport starting next spring.

According to a press release, the seasonal service will begin on April 12, 2018 and run three days per week. This is in addition to the recently announced nonstop service from Columbus, Ohio to Myrtle Beach starting on March, 22, 2018. The latter will run four days a week.

"Demand for Myrtle Beach service keeps growing and we’re happy to bring even more ultra-low fares to the market,” Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines' vice president of network planning, said in a statement. "With service to two new cities and growth in existing markets, we expect another record-setting year at Myrtle Beach International Airport.”

Click here to check Spirit flights.

