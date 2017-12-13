State, local officials celebrate multi-million-dollar Harbor Freight expansion in Dillon County

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a trailer fire on South Hwy 701 early Thursday morning.More >>
Temperatures are already on the rise this morning, and it’s a sign of a much warmer afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60 today. Ultimately, this is a picture perfect typical mid-December day.More >>
A senator in Horry County is prefiling a bill aimed at decreasing the amount of stolen goods that come through pawn shops.More >>
A California call center that moved its headquarters to Myrtle Beach is now up and running.More >>
Attorneys for a man who has been accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel are asking that their client be released prior to his being formally sentenced for an unrelated 2011 robbery case.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
