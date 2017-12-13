Horry County Council gives first nod to healthcare facility looking to locate in Little River

A new healthcare facility is one step closer to coming to the Little River area. (Source: WMBF News)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - One vote down, two to go for the Horry County Council to approve a $23 million rehabilitation healthcare facility in Little River.

It's a healthcare project Josh Kay, with the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said is a target for the rapidly growing Horry County.

"A large portion of that growth is what we call retirees and early retirees 45 and over," he said. "We also have a large demographics segment of 0 to 19, so healthcare fits into both of those demographics."

HealthSouth, the company behind the pitch, would prefer to build on the old Baytree golf course in Little River off S.C. 9. The facility would bring 134 jobs at an hourly rate of $28 to $30 per hour.

With an abundance of gyms that offer rehabilitation, some places would shy away from competition. That is not the case for Dr. K of the neighboring Life Quest.

"I'm not afraid, but I think fair competition is very healthy," he said.

Austin Gormney has been here over 30 years. He's confident of the future.

"The whole area of North Myrtle Beach is a first-class community - well managed, well policed and emergencies are just fantastic," he said.

The consultant who selected the Baytree location said it was among dozens considered, including sites in 14 other states.

