Construction of new health center includes privacy for neighborhood

By Ian Klein, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plans to build a new healthcare facility near The Market Common created some buzz from those living in a nearby neighborhood.

Construction began a few weeks ago on the three-story, $44 million, 65,000-square-foot Tidelands Health facility. Right behind it is the Crestwind housing development, where several hundred homes are located. Some of those backyards will now face this new facility.

The section of land was always zoned for commercial use, but some residents were unaware.

Al Jacobs and his wife have lived in Crestwind for more than three years.

He and several neighbors were concerned about the health center's location, which once held nothing but trees. However, after several discussions, neighbors were able to work with Tidelands and the city of Myrtle Beach to make sure their privacy is still respected.

“Their willingness to create as much of a comfort zone for the residents on this side of the community as possible, Tidelands has been very accommodating in that respect,” Jacobs said.

The plan for after-hours at the health center is the lights will dim and shut off , instead of shining into the neighboring houses.

Several homeowners throughout the neighborhood said most people who live in Crestwind are retired and must travel to either Conway or Murrells Inlet for their medical needs.

Realtor John Crotts said for people looking to retire in Crestwind, having a health facility that close is a major attraction.

“It's another incentive to want to move here, to have those facilities, because most people we speak to say one of the things I like about Market Common is that we are here and we don't have to go far for facilities,” Crotts said.

Carol Coleman, director of planning for the city of Myrtle Beach, said Tidelands worked very hard with both the neighborhood and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board to make sure both sides remained happy.

“They are going to be planting a buffer on the back of their property. They will have a berm and additional plantings to try and soften the effect of having it there,” Coleman said.

Construction on the facility will continue through 2018.

