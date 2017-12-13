Deal Diva: Tips for last-minute holiday shoppers - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: Tips for last-minute holiday shoppers

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
A number of sales are available for last-minute holiday shoppers. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Christmas exactly 12 days away, the Deal Diva has a few tips for finishing that holiday shopping.

Experts say last-minute shoppers often tend to overspend. However, if people can get it done in one place rather than shopping around, it may help.

Kohl’s, for instance, has red sale signs virtually all through the store.

Online, shoppers can find gifts for any budget. Those same deals translate in stores as well.

There are men's lounge pants for $11.99, and a popular “As Seen On TV” sequin pillow for only $10.99.

Some of the hottest home gadgets on sale include robot vacuum cleaners. Then there is an extra 20 percent off fragrances, as well as buy one, get one half-off deals on clothing for men and women.

Hundreds of toys are marked anywhere from 30 to 60 percent off.

Back at Kohl’s, there is an area called Presentville that has aisles filled with hundreds of gag and novelty gifts.

Additionally, shoppers can find deals on fine jewelry, with diamonds rings and necklaces up to 55 percent off.

When it comes to last-minute shopping, shoppers should make sure to keep a list. Write down what you want to buy and for who, and go the store with that list.

Shopping experts say it can help avoid impulse buying.

Also, stack the cash and leave the plastic at home. This forces shoppers to stick to their budget.

It doesn’t stop there.

Shoppers should keep checking after the holiday, as many stores allow price adjustments within a limited time if an item that was purchased is reduced to a lower price.

