South Florence High student charged with making threat against school on Snapchat

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a threat against South Florence High School that was posted on social media last week.

Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said the juvenile, who is a student at South Florence High, was brought in Wednesday afternoon by his parents and reportedly confessed to making the threat.

According to Kirby, a photo of a high-powered weapon was posted on Snapchat, along with the words “South Florence massacre.”

He added the teen was still at the FCSO before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will eventually be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

