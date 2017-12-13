Six suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery on Osceola Street on Wednesday; handguns seized

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Six suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Osceola Street Wednesday, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Issiah Thomas Gaskins, 19, Raheem Tyrez Williams, 19, Quashaun Clifton Bromell, 21, Akeem Dorrell Sherman, 20, Shar-ah McCray, and Shayla McCray have all been charged in relation to the incident.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Osceola Street on Wednesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Based on the information collected by dispatchers and officers, the suspects were located quickly, as they were seen traveling in a white Jeep. Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, the release stated. However, all of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran.

With the assistance of K-9 units, all suspects were located and detained, according to the release. Officers learned that the Jeep was reportedly stolen out of Horry County. Bromwell, Sherman, Williams and Gaskins were the four who were reportedly in the Jeep.

The other two suspects were thought to be traveling in a gold Camry, which was stopped by officers. A K-9 officer did a vehicle sniff and allegedly detected an odor of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen Glock 43 handgun, the release stated. Both Shayla McCray and Shar-ah McCray were taken into custody.

All total, five handguns were seized in relation to this incident, according to police. Below are the suspect's specific charges:

Quashan Bromell - four counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count each of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest

Akeem Sherman - four counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count each of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest

Raheem Williams - four counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of resisting arrest

Issiah Gaskins - four counts each of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of resisting arrest.

Shar-ah McCray – trafficking cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm

Shayla McCray - trafficking cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm

