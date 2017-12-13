Myrtle Beach police detain four suspects following reported arme - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police detain four suspects following reported armed robbery on Osceola Street

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have detained four suspects thought to be involved in an armed robbery.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Osceola Street on Wednesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they saw the suspects in a vehicle and attempted to stop them, Crosby said.

The suspects then reportedly got out of the car and ran. Officers eventually apprehended four people and detained them, according to Crosby.

He added the car they were in had been reported stolen.

The suspects’ names and charges will be released if and when they are formally charged with a crime. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

