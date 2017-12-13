State Supreme Court to decide if West Florence Fire District is - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

State Supreme Court to decide if West Florence Fire District is constitutional

The state Supreme Court will decide if the West Florence Fire District is constitutional. (Source: WMBF News) The state Supreme Court will decide if the West Florence Fire District is constitutional. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Attorneys for the West Florence Fire District and Florence County went before the state Supreme Court Wednesday morning to argue whether or not legislation which created the special fire district is constitutional.

Jay Jordan, the attorney who represents the fire district, said the Supreme Court justices will both sides’ arguments under advisement and issue an opinion between 30 and 120 days.

In July, a lower court judge issued a ruling stating the West Florence Fire District can't operate as a special purpose district, ruling it was unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court upholds that ruling, West Florence would have 30 days to transition into the county fire Department.

County leaders want to bring the West Florence Fire Department under the umbrella of the county fire department, while West Florence Fire officials wants to remain as a separate fire service.

The department’s leaders said their goal is to provide the taxpayers with the best service and price.

In 2014, the nearly 25,000 people who live in the West Florence Fire District elected the fire board to break off and create its own special purpose tax district.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly