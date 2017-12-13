State Supreme Court to decide if West Florence Fire District is constitutional

The state Supreme Court will decide if the West Florence Fire District is constitutional. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Attorneys for the West Florence Fire District and Florence County went before the state Supreme Court Wednesday morning to argue whether or not legislation which created the special fire district is constitutional.

Jay Jordan, the attorney who represents the fire district, said the Supreme Court justices will both sides’ arguments under advisement and issue an opinion between 30 and 120 days.

In July, a lower court judge issued a ruling stating the West Florence Fire District can't operate as a special purpose district, ruling it was unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court upholds that ruling, West Florence would have 30 days to transition into the county fire Department.

County leaders want to bring the West Florence Fire Department under the umbrella of the county fire department, while West Florence Fire officials wants to remain as a separate fire service.

The department’s leaders said their goal is to provide the taxpayers with the best service and price.

In 2014, the nearly 25,000 people who live in the West Florence Fire District elected the fire board to break off and create its own special purpose tax district.

