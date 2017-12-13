Fire crews demonstrate how flammable Christmas trees can be

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews always stress the importance of protecting one’s home when decorating for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue demonstrated why by burning a Christmas tree to show how dangerous and destructive those flames can be.

"They're very flammable, and that's why it's very, very important to have them watered at all times so that nothing happens,” MBFR Lt. Jonathan Evans said. “And as soon as the holiday's over, get the tree out of your home. Don't let it sit there for another month or so and be a fire hazard in your home."

Evans mentioned the importance of watering a Christmas tree, but there are other things homeowners can do.

The American Red Cross suggests keeping the tree at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, portable headers and heat vents.

Also, people should make sure their Christmas tree lights have no frayed cords.

Additionally, any candles being burnt around the home should not be left unattended.

