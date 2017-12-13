Police seek suspects in armed robbery of Dollar General store in Conway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are seeking suspects they believe were involved in the armed robbery of a Conway Dollar General. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects believed to have been involved in the recent armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Conway.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the incident happened on Nov. 10 at the store in the 7900 block of U.S. 701 in Conway.

Surveillance footage showed two women reportedly leaving the store at approximately 9:39 p.m. Then, a few seconds later, a man ran inside, went into the office and pointed a handgun at an employee, the report stated.

The suspect reportedly grabbed a bank bag and ran out the front door.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 248-1520.

