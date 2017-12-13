FIRST ALERT: Not as cold tonight, much warmer Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Cold temperatures will moderate through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Despite the cold temperatures around on Wednesday afternoon, temperatures tonight will not drop as low. By Thursday morning, readings will dip into the lower 30s inland and the middle to upper 30s across the Grand Strand. With less wind tonight, frost is more likely to develop in many areas by Thursday morning.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly through Thursday. With plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 50s.

Friday will see another round of afternoon temperatures in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

A subtle cool-down will drop Friday night temperatures to near freezing and Saturday afternoon temperatures to the lower 50s. Some clouds will start to filter into the region by Saturday afternoon.

Much warmer weather arrives by Sunday with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by the afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. Our next rain maker may deliver a few showers by Sunday evening, but better rain chances hold off until Monday.

