Man named in Brittanee Drexel case asking to be freed prior to formal sentencing in unrelated robbery case

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – Attorneys for a man who has been accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel are asking that their client be released prior to his being formally sentenced for an unrelated 2011 robbery case.

According to a motion filed on Dec. 8, Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to violating the conditions of his bond. He was then detained pending sentencing, with the court opting to revisit it if any developments ensue.

Attorneys filed a presentence report on Nov. 1 and the parties were scheduled to file any response on or before Dec. 14, according to court documents.

The motion states that, due to the aforementioned schedule, “the Court cannot schedule a sentencing hearing until on or after January 18, 2018.”

“As such, Taylor respectfully moves this Court reconsider its order of detention and grant Defendant pre-sentence release,” according to the motion.

Taylor’s detention is for a 2011 armed robbery of a fast food restaurant. Back in July of this year, he pleaded guilty to federal charges related to that incident.

The defendant reportedly confessed to being the getaway driver in the robbery of a Mount Pleasant McDonald's. He was awaiting sentencing on this case when he allegedly violated the conditions of his release.

During the court hearing in July, federal prosecutors said Taylor failed a lie detector test related to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel within the past 30 days.

The prosecution said it is still working on compiling evidence in the Drexel disappearance.

Prosecutors said they learned of Taylor’s involvement in the 2011 robbery and subsequent punishment while investigating a separate crime – “the abduction and murder of a teenage girl in the Myrtle Beach and McClellanville areas.”

Last summer, an FBI agent testified in open court that Drexel was abducted, gang-raped at a “stash house” in the McClellanville area, shot after trying to escape, and then her body was fed to alligators.

A jailhouse informant accused Taylor and his father, Shaun Taylor, of being directly involved in Drexel’s murder, according to the agent’s testimony.

Taylor has denied killing Drexel. At present, no one has been charged in her disappearance.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.