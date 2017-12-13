Geminid meteor shower peaks early Thursday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The grandest meteor shower of 2017 peaks this week with excellent viewing conditions expected in the Carolinas.

The Geminids meteor shower is named after the Gemini constellation where the meteors appear to originate from. This shower will peak late Wednesday, into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Viewing can be expected from sunset to sunrise but the greatest number will be seen between midnight and 4 am Thursday, according to NASA. Upwards of one per minute can be expected during this time under prime viewing conditions. This means areas with a clear view of the sky, unobstructed by city lights.

While we remain cold overnight, the forecast is optimal for viewing the Geminids. Clear skies will prevail through Thursday morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s after midnight.

