4 more arrested on drug charges by Lake City Police, more arrests expected

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Stacey Welch. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Jamie Cooper. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Jennifer Rockemann (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Chad Jones. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Four more people were arrested on felony drug charges by investigators with the Lake City Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and more arrests are expected, officials stated.

The announcement of these arrests comes after five other people were arrested on drug-related charges in Lake City on Monday.

According to a Lake City Police news release:

  • Stacy Bridget Welch, 31, was arrested and charged with distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics, distributing drugs near school, and unlawful conduct towards a child. Officials say Welch had a child with her during a drug transaction.
  • Jamie Lanard Cooper, 37, was arrested and charged with distributing crack cocaine 3rd offense, and distributing crack near school or public park.
  • Jennifer Michele Rockemann, 41, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics
  • Chad Douglas Jones was arrested and charged with drugs/MDP, narcotic drugs in sch. I (b) & (c), lsd, and sched II, 1st offense, drugs/distribute, sell, purchase, manuf. drug other than crack cocaine, or PWID near school, and drugs / MDP, narcotic drugs in sch. I (b) & (c), lsd, and sched II - 1st offense.

