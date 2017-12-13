7 arrested for selling drugs near Tabor City in joint FBI operation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Seven Columbus County, North Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday in a coordinated multi-agency operation for allegedly selling narcotics in Columbus County near Tabor City, according to a press release from the FBI. One suspect is still being sought by authorities.

The following individuals have been charged in relation to the investigation:

Justin Lee Myers, 33, of Myrtle Beach

Cortney Lemar Phillips, 30, of Loris

William Cedric Gore, 35, Tabor City, North Carolina

Bobby Jermaine Kinlaw, 28, of Tabor City, North Carolina

Craig Eugene Ritter, 28 of Tabor City, North Carolina

Darriel Scott, 53 of Tabor City, North Carolina

Jennifer Colorado Wells, 38 of Loris

Teeya Reeves Scheer, 42 of Whiteville, North Carolina

According to the press release, Myers, Phillips, Gore, Kinlaw, Ritter, Scott, and Wells were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. Myers and Scheer are charged with five-counts of money laundering, the FBI says.

Cortney Phillips is still at large and is being sought by law enforcement. The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday morning in Columbus County, North Carolina and in Raleigh, North Carolina.

