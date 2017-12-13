Christmas in the Carolinas: Local schools perform classic Christmas songs

For our upcoming Christmas in the Carolinas Christmas special airing at 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, we had the privilege of recording some very talented young singers at schools around our area.

Watch school choirs from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee perform classic Christmas tunes in the video player above. Mobile users, tap the links below to watch each choirs’ performance:

Tune in to our Christmas in the Carolinas special at 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, to hear these performances, plus inspiring and heart-warming Christmas stories from around our area.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Y’all!

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.