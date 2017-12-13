Two people arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Brunswick County, North Carolina

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man on Dec. 8 in Longwood, North Carolina, according to a press release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Longwood is about a 45 minute drive from Myrtle Beach.

The shooting occurred in the area of Carlton Road NW and George Daniels Road NW around 6:30 p.m. Adam Scott Beers, 30, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries early Sunday morning.

Summer Lynn Gray, 23, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of cocaine. She is being held on a $500,000 bond for the accessory charge and $10,000 bond for the drug charge.

Eugene Anthwon Powell, 21, has been charged with murder, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Powell is being held without bond for the murder charge. Bond has been set at $10,000 for the communicating threats charge and $2,500 for the drug charge.

Both suspects are being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center.

