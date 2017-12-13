FIRST ALERT: Cold, breezy conditions Wednesday before weekend warming trend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are dropping steadily this morning and the breezy wind is giving us a wind chill in the 20s for many. Wednesday will be sunny and cold as winds gradually diminish. Despite sunshine all day, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s by afternoon.

Despite the impressive nature of the cold air, it doesn't last long. In fact Wednesday night will not be as cold with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 30s, and then climbing into the upper 50s by Thursday.

Our next substantial rain chance doesn’t arrive until Sunday night through Monday of next week.

For the latest weather news from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, download the First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.