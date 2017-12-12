Parents weigh in on possibility of random drug testing at Horry County Schools

Parents are split on whether HCS should implement random drug testing. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Parents of children at Horry County schools have expressed their thoughts on the possibility of the school district implementing random drug testing.

Some parents have taken to social media to say the drug testing would infringe on their children’s rights.

Jennifer Diaz has a 6-year-old daughter. Children her age wouldn’t be subject to drug testing. Diaz is worried that when she gets older, she will be though.

“I would have a huge problem with that,” Jennifer Diaz said.

Diaz thinks only she should be allowed to have her child drug tested.

“That’s not the same as checking her backpack to make sure the school is safe, that’s checking basically her body to check for individual safety,” Diaz said. “It’s not a public safety issue, it’s an individual safety issue.”

Horry County school board chairman Joe DeFeo told WMBF News the goal of the drug testing would be to prevent drug addiction. Diaz thinks it won’t do that.

“The best preventative measure we have is to be good parents,” Diaz said.

On the other side of the argument are parents like Ashley Coker. She has a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old. She says when they become old enough to be subject to drug testing, she’ll be fine with that.

“I think they should do it,” Ashley Coker said. “I think it will stop it where it starts.”

She says it will be good because parents don’t always know what their kids are doing as well.

The school district is still in the very early stages of this. If it were to be implemented, it probably wouldn’t be until the 2018-2019 school year.

