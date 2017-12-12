Health care company eyeing Little River for $23 million rehab facility that would create 134 jobs

Story provided by our news partners, My Horry News.

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A healthcare company plans to build a $23 million rehabilitation facility in the Little River area and hire more than 130 workers, according to public records and local officials.

Horry County Council on Tuesday voted in favor of an incentives agreement that would provide HealthSouth with property tax breaks for Myrtle Beach Rehabilitation Hospital, a facility that would offer knee and joint replacement, among other services. HealthSouth is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Healthcare is certainly a new target market that we’re focusing on,” said Josh Kay, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), the county’s industry recruitment arm.

The council must vote in favor of the agreement two more times before it becomes permanent. If approved, the contract would require HealthSouth to invest at least $20 million and hire 60 workers, but the project is expected to be more expensive ($23 million) and generate more jobs (134), according to county records.

Kay said the company is considering the old Bay Tree golf course property for the facility. If the council approves the measure and the property is sold to the company, Kay said a formal announcement could come this spring.

