80 grams of marijuana, over $3,000 in cash seized after Horry County traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Horry County resulted in a drug arrest, according to a post from the Horry County Police Department.

The suspect was pulled over for driving 59 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone. The suspect had 80 grams of marijuana and approximately $3, 920 in cash, which was all seized.

Check back with WMBF News for more details on this story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.