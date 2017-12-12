80 grams of marijuana, over $3,000 in cash seized after Horry County traffic stop

80 grams of marijuana, over $3,000 in cash seized after Horry Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: HCPD Facebook) (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Horry County resulted in a drug arrest, according to a post from the Horry County Police Department.

The suspect was pulled over for driving 59 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone. The suspect had 80 grams of marijuana and approximately $3, 920 in cash, which was all seized.

