Blue Angels visit MYR for a 'winter site visit' ahead of airshow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two of the Blue Angels were in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to visit MYR ahead of the air show in April.

The Angels flew in around 3:30 p.m. for a ‘winter site visit’ and met with local media.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport April 28-29, according to a press release.

