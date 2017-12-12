15-year-old walks out of court in Darlington, apprehended a short time later

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old male was waiting at the Darlington County Courthouse Tuesday morning for a truancy hearing, when he walked out, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

According to Lt. Kilgo, the 15-year-old was in the custody of his mother when he walked out, not law enforcement.

A short search ensued, and the 15-year-old was apprehended a short time later.

