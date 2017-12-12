FIRST ALERT: Fast falling temperatures and low wind chills moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A short but intense shot of cold air arrives tonight into Wednesday.

A strong cold front will continue to push off shore this evening. Behind the front, gusty winds will blow in another round of very cold weather.

Temperatures will quickly drop tonight. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 across the Grand Strand. Winds will remain gusty tonight into early Wednesday reaching 20-25 mph at times. These gusty winds combined with cold temperatures will send the Wednesday morning wind chills into the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold as winds gradually diminish. Despite sunshine all day, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s by afternoon.

Despite the impressive nature of the cold air, it doesn't last long. In fact Wednesday night will not be as cold with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 30s, and then climbing into the upper 50s by Thursday.

Make sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app here: http://bit.ly/Zl2QUJ ?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.