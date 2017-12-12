Five busted for narcotics in Lake City

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested on drugs charges following investigations from the Lake City Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Hasean Blue, 42, has been charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine (3rd offense) and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near a school.

Stacey Bridget Welch, 31, has been charged with distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics, distributing drugs near a school, and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Adrian “Trocky” Nero, 40, has been charged with 2 counts of distributing crack cocaine (3rd offense), and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near a school.

Domian Lamarko Nelson, 45, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Lonnie Junior Burgess, 42, has been charged with manufacturing/ possession of flunitrazepam with intent to distribute and narcotic drugs/ LSD and schedule II.

All of the suspects were arrested in the Lake City/ Florence area on December 11. They were not all arrested during the same investigation, according to the Lake City Police Department.

