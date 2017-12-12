Five busted for narcotics in Lake City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five busted for narcotics in Lake City

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Adrian Patrokele Nero (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Adrian Patrokele Nero (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Domian Lamarko Nelson (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Domian Lamarko Nelson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Hasean Blue (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Hasean Blue (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Lonnie Junior Burgess (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Lonnie Junior Burgess (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested on drugs charges following investigations from the Lake City Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Hasean Blue, 42, has been charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine (3rd offense) and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near a school.

Stacey Bridget Welch, 31, has been charged with distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics, distributing drugs near a school, and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Adrian “Trocky” Nero, 40, has been charged with 2 counts of distributing crack cocaine (3rd offense), and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near a school.

Domian Lamarko Nelson, 45, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Lonnie Junior Burgess, 42, has been charged with manufacturing/ possession of flunitrazepam with intent to distribute and narcotic drugs/ LSD and schedule II.

All of the suspects were arrested in the Lake City/ Florence area on December 11. They were not all arrested during the same investigation, according to the Lake City Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly