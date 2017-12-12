Darlington County authorities recover stolen guns, drugs during execution of search warrant

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Stolen guns were recovered during the execution of a recent search warrant in Darlington County. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were charged after Darlington County authorities executed a search warrant at a home and found a number of stolen guns and drugs.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Eugene Alford, 29, of McBee, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of receiving stolen goods, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana.

Additionally, April Mae Herring, 31, of Cheraw, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of receiving stolen goods and simple possession of marijuana.

Herring remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, while Alford posted bond and was transferred to the Marlboro County Detention Center to face a charge of probation violation, the release stated.

Members of the DCSO’s drug enforcement unit, in conjunction with the Hartsville Police Department, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services served a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Ashland Road in the McBee area on Nov. 17, according to the release.

Deputies reportedly recovered four stolen pistols, five rifles, various ammunition, 16 oxycodone pills and various stolen property.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.