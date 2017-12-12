Police: Gun placed at man's head during armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a home on Greens Blvd Monday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the residence just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in regards to an armed robbery. The victim told police that as he was walking up the stairs, he saw two males who were also sitting on the stairs. The two men approached the victim after he did not receive a response after knocking on the front door, police say.

According to the report, the victim heard “what appeared to be a gun cocking” as the suspects came up behind him. One of the suspects placed a gun to his head and demanded his wallet; the wallet contained $600, police say. A gold necklace was also taken from the victim’s neck.

The victim told police that he believes the suspects got into a navy blue Crown Victoria. One suspect is described as a black male wearing a black Nike hoodie with cornrows, while the other suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants with a beanie hat.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

