Deputies: Suspect orders customers to floor during attempted armed robbery at grocery store

After a lengthy and lively discussion about the prospect of limiting smoking within the county, the Horry County Council voted to send two proposed ordinances back to the administration committee for further review.More >>
After a lengthy and lively discussion about the prospect of limiting smoking within the county, the Horry County Council voted to send two proposed ordinances back to the administration committee for further review.More >>
With less than two weeks until Christmas, thousands of people are looking for the perfect gift to give their loved ones. But while you’re shopping for that special someone, local law enforcement and businesses are urging people to shop local and shop safe.More >>
With less than two weeks until Christmas, thousands of people are looking for the perfect gift to give their loved ones. But while you’re shopping for that special someone, local law enforcement and businesses are urging people to shop local and shop safe.More >>
An effort is underway to do away with plastic bags in Surfside Beach.More >>
An effort is underway to do away with plastic bags in Surfside Beach.More >>
Myrtle Beach officers may be getting a pay increase, but that means property owners will see tax increases. Chief Amy Prock presented the market rate salary increase at a city council workshop on Tuesday. This new plan will be voted on at the next council meeting on January 9, 2018. If it passes, officers would immediately see a 1.75% pay increase and could be eligible for merit based increases up to 5%.More >>
Myrtle Beach officers may be getting a pay increase, but that means property owners will see tax increases. Chief Amy Prock presented the market rate salary increase at a city council workshop on Tuesday. This new plan will be voted on at the next council meeting on January 9, 2018. If it passes, officers would immediately see a 1.75% pay increase and could be eligible for merit based increases up to 5%.More >>
For the first time in the city of Conway, officials are looking to transform the old Whittemore Elementary School into a community life learning center.More >>
For the first time in the city of Conway, officials are looking to transform the old Whittemore Elementary School into a community life learning center.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.More >>