Deputies: Suspect orders customers to floor during attempted armed robbery at grocery store

GRESHAM, SC (WMBF) – A gun was fired during an attempted armed robbery at a Marion County grocery store Monday evening, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Britton’s Neck Grocery Store on Hwy 908 in Gresham around 7:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect entered the store and told everyone to get on the floor. While inside, the suspect’s handgun went off before fleeing the scene, the press release states. The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 150 pounds last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black mask. The press release did not specify whether the suspect is male or female.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216, Marion County 911 at 843-423-8399 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

