Suspect fires several shots at homeowner during burglary, police say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect fired several shots at a homeowner during a burglary early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Police responded to a residence on Hart Road around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a burglary in progress. Officers found an open door to a storage room and several “spent shell casings” on the ground near the door, the release stated.

The owner of the home was awoken by a burglar alarm. The homeowner saw the armed suspect exit the storage room and then proceeded to fire several shots at the homeowner. No injuries were reported in the incident; the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

