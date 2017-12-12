Stolen vehicle crashes after police pursuit in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle during a police pursuit Monday afternoon in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

At about 3:29 p.m. Monday, officers with the Florence Police Department saw a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Irby Street and Cherokee Road and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle at Jeffords Street and East Palmetto Street, then left the scene of the collision. One person was taken to the hospital from that collision.

The stolen vehicle continued west on Palmetto Street, lost control, and overturned under the train trestle west of Church Street, officials stated. Two people in the stolen vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Ashley Smith, 30, was identified by police as the driver. She was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of a collision with injuries. Charles Anthony Gegor, 40, also faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

