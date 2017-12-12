Fire at multi-family condo in Conway area under control

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a multi-family condo in the Conway area Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted the City of Conway Fire Department with the fire, which was at a condo in the 3200 block of Highway 319, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire units to respond reported there is a fire in the kitchen area.

As of 8:50 a.m., the fire was marked under control, and contained to the apartment of origin, another tweet from HCFR states.

