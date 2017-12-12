Golf cart, moped, scooter rental ordinance up for final reading Tuesday

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a home on Greens Blvd Monday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to the residence just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in regards to an armed robbery.More >>
A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a home on Greens Blvd Monday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to the residence just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in regards to an armed robbery.More >>
A proposal that would increase the salaries of certified and non-certified Myrtle Beach police officers has been presented to city council, according to a press release from Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
A proposal that would increase the salaries of certified and non-certified Myrtle Beach police officers has been presented to city council, according to a press release from Mark Kruea with the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
A gun was fired during an attempted armed robbery at a Marion County grocery store Monday evening, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to Britton’s Neck Grocery Store on Hwy 908 in Gresham around 7:45 p.m. Monday.More >>
A gun was fired during an attempted armed robbery at a Marion County grocery store Monday evening, according to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to Britton’s Neck Grocery Store on Hwy 908 in Gresham around 7:45 p.m. Monday.More >>
A suspect fired several shots at a homeowner during a burglary early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. Police responded to a residence on Hart Road around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a burglary in progress.More >>
A suspect fired several shots at a homeowner during a burglary early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. Police responded to a residence on Hart Road around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a burglary in progress.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a multi-family condo in the Conway area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting the City of Conway Fire Department with the fire, which is at a condo in the 3200 block of Highway 319.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a multi-family condo in the Conway area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting the City of Conway Fire Department with the fire, which is at a condo in the 3200 block of Highway 319.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.More >>
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.More >>
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.More >>
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.More >>
A Federal Judge ruled in favor of a request from law enforcement from Bermuda to extradite a former Huntsville elementary school teacher facing sexual abuse allegations.More >>
A Federal Judge ruled in favor of a request from law enforcement from Bermuda to extradite a former Huntsville elementary school teacher facing sexual abuse allegations.More >>
NFL Network suspends Marshal Faulk, 2 other analysts over sexual misconduct suit by ex-employee.More >>
NFL Network suspends Marshal Faulk, 2 other analysts over sexual misconduct suit by ex-employee.More >>
Opening statements got underway Monday morning for the man accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum in Zachary two years ago.More >>
Opening statements got underway Monday morning for the man accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum in Zachary two years ago.More >>