FIRST ALERT: Despite the warming trend, a strong cold front will push through Tuesday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to a beautiful Tuesday! Morning temperatures are pretty comfortable considering the time of year. Highs this afternoon will be seasonable in the upper 50s to near 60s with lots of sunshine. Despite the warming trend, a strong cold front will push through the region in the afternoon. As the front moves through, gusty winds will develop by late in the day as much colder air moves in.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, temperatures drop into the upper 20s to near 30. Gusty winds will remain with early Wednesday wind chills dropping into the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and cold with afternoon temperatures only into the lower and middle 40s.

The very cold air doesn't stick around too long. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s by Thursday and into the weekend.

