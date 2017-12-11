Horry County Schools to add security officers to elementary schools

The Horry County school board will implement security officers in elementary schools. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County school district will add security officers to the district’s elementary schools.

As of now, every middle and high school in the county has security officers and SROs, but elementary schools don’t. Horry County school board chairman Joe DeFeo says it’s time for that to change.

“We feel we need to provide the security, and we need to do it as soon as possible,” DeFeo said.

He says security is paramount in the district.

“We feel that we should provide an armed security guard at every school,” DeFeo said.

According to DeFeo, all in all, it will cost about $834,000 per year once fully implemented

Security officers will start in the elementary schools in January and February, and by August, every school in the county will have security officers or SROs, according to DeFeo.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.