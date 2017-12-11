Animals getting help after being rescued from Florence breeder

A number of animals were removed from a commercial breeder in Florence last week. (Source: Herbie Christmas)

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of animals are getting help after being rescued from a Florence breeder.

“It’s disturbing the number of things we have run across," Michelle Reid, an animal cruelty consultant, said. "We've seen everything from eye injuries to upper respiratory infections, limbs that have been broken and not reset, animals with major parasitical disease, intestinal parasites, ringworm, the list goes on and on."