Animals getting help after being rescued from Florence breeder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Animals getting help after being rescued from Florence breeder

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
A number of animals were removed from a commercial breeder in Florence last week. (Source: Herbie Christmas) A number of animals were removed from a commercial breeder in Florence last week. (Source: Herbie Christmas)

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of animals are getting help after being rescued from a Florence breeder.

“It’s disturbing the number of things we have run across," Michelle Reid, an animal cruelty consultant, said. "We've seen everything from eye injuries to upper respiratory infections, limbs that have been broken and not reset, animals with major parasitical disease, intestinal parasites, ringworm, the list goes on and on."

Reid is one of the 20 people caring for 129 animals that were rescued on Nov. 29 from a breeder in Florence. She said this isn’t the only case they’re dealing with right now.
 
"There are over two dozen cats that are a part of this case," Reid said. "We also have a number of other animals that we rescued from another breeder just a few days ago. We have a list of medications we’ll have to order that will cost us several thousand dollars to order. Every animal has been vaccinated, they've been wormed, but we have a huge amount of expenses from this."

You can donate to Valian Animal Rescue by clicking here.
Related story:
Powered by Frankly