Horry County Schools considering the implementation of random drug testing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools is looking into the possibility of implementing random drug testing.

The district’s lawyer spoke at Monday’s school board meeting about the proposed testing, informing the board members about the information they have as of now.

As it is currently proposed, the testing would primarily be used for athletes and handled on a case-by-case basis.

Chairman Joe Defeo said he wouldn’t be in favor of suspending kids just because they tested positive, but the idea would be if a student did test positive, he or she wouldn’t be allowed to play sports for however long the school deems necessary.

“There is obviously a drug addiction problem in the entire United States, and I don’t think Horry County Schools can sit here and pretend like there isn’t one,” Defeo said.

Since the board is so early in the process, the district’s lawyer is going to continue to look into the proposal and update the school board over the next few months.

If testing were to be implemented, it would likely not be until the 2018-2019 school year.

