Crews respond to structure fire in Aynor area

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a single-family house fire in the Aynor area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded after 9:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3700 block of Bakers Chapel Road.

A caller reported that all of the home’s occupants got out.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews had the fire knocked down shortly before 11 p.m. and were working to bring it under control. No injuries have been reported, he added. 

