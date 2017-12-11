Sports tourism’s impact on the Grand Strand continues to grow

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a multi-family condo in the Conway area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting the City of Conway Fire Department with the fire, which is at a condo in the 3200 block of Highway 319.More >>
City officials will meet Tuesday for the second and final reading of an ordinance that would require golf cart, scooter and moped rental businesses to obtain a franchise when renting out their vehicles. Spokesperson for the city, Mark Kruea, said currently it is not required that businesses have a franchise to operate. A franchise is a license to do business on public property, according to Kruea.More >>
We are waking up to a beautiful Tuesday! Morning temperatures are pretty comfortable considering the time of year. Highs this afternoon will be seasonable in the upper 50s to near 60s with lots of sunshine.More >>
The Horry County school district will add security officers to the district’s elementary schools. As of now, every middle and high school in the county has security officers and SROs, but elementary schools don’t. Horry County school board chairman Joe DeFeo says it’s time for that to change.More >>
Horry County Schools is looking into the possibility of implementing random drug testing.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
December 9th was supposed to be a day Laura Sanchez will never forget…for happy reasons.More >>
The county prosecutor is also working to file charges against the baby’s teenage father and mother.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Shreveport woman's body in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing from Alexandria.More >>
