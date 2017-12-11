Woman allegedly seen snorting heroin in meat section of Walmart, according to authorities

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to the Walmart on Seaboard Street Sunday after receiving a complaint that a woman was seen snorting heroin in the store’s meat section.

According to an incident report, police spoke to someone at the store, who said they saw the woman take a blue straw from her purse, put it in her nose and snort a substance.

Video footage reviewed by police confirmed what the witness told them, the report stated.

When police spoke to the woman, she said she had taken some pain pills orally but did not snort anything.

According to the report, the woman let police search her purse. Officers allegedly found a small blue straw with a white residue on the outside, as well as several small plastic bags containing an “off-white powder substance.”

“The offender, against her own penal interests, stated that the off-white powder substance was heroin,” the report stated.

That powder was field tested and reportedly came back positive for heroin, according to the incident report.

The woman was arrested on scene and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, the report stated. Her booking information was not immediately available.

