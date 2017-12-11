FIRST ALERT: Epic battle of cold versus warm continues for the Christmas holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Models continue to struggle on a warm or cold forecast for Christmas day, but warm weather is the favored winner at this point.

The extended forecast for the Christmas holiday continues to look very uncertain, but warmer weather looks like it may win out. Large areas of very cold temperatures and areas of very warm temperatures are leading to tricky forecasts and wild swings continuing in the latest forecast models.

WHAT WE KNOW FOR SURE:

All available forecast models indicate a generally mild weather pattern across the Carolinas and much of the southern US this week. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 60s most days, with a few days likely seeing temperatures near 70. A storm system will bring the chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle and end of the week.

Very cold air in Canada will gradually start to shift southward into the northern US later this week. The eventual track and magnitude of the cold air is very much uncertain and leads to the confusion in the Christmas forecast.

FORECAST POSSIBILITIES:

Both of the well knows forecast models (GFS and EURO) indicate colder temperatures pushing toward the Carolinas and the southeastern US by December 23rd and 24th. However, great uncertainties exist on when exactly the colder weather moves in and how long the milder temperatures will try to hang on.

The EURO forecast model which had been fairly insistent on cold air moving into the Carolinas by Christmas Day, has now switched to a much milder look with temperatures all the way into the 70s on Christmas Day followed by much colder temperatures by the day after Christmas.

The GFS forecast model continues to show wild swings in the temperature trend for the holiday ranging from near record warmth to very cold. While the GFS also shows colder temperatures pushing into the US late next week, the model generally directs the coldest of the weather into the middle part of the country and leads to mild weather hanging on across the Carolinas through Christmas Day.

Interestingly enough, there is likely no middle ground for the Christmas forecast. A very start contrast in temperatures will exist very nearby for the holiday. This means temperatures will likely be either very warm - in the 70s, or very cold - in the 30s or 40s.

OUR OFFICIAL FORECAST:

With a general trend of the milder weather hanging on, our official forecast now calls for a mild Christmas Day with temperatures near 70°. However, with much colder air nearby, this is a very low confidence forecast and one that could change drastically in the coming days.

A clearer picture of the forecast will develop over the next several days as the forecast models get a better handle on where the coldest temperatures will go.

For information on the temperature fluctuations before then, make sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app here: http://bit.ly/Zl2QUJ ?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.