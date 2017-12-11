FIRST ALERT: Cold? Mild? Wet? Lots of uncertainties on Christmas forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Models continue to struggle on the Christmas forecast.

The extended forecast for the Christmas holiday continues to look very uncertain. Large areas of very cold temperatures and areas of very warm temperatures are leading to tricky forecasts and wild swings in the latest forecast models.

WHAT WE KNOW FOR SURE:

All available forecast models indicate a generally mild weather pattern across the Carolinas and much of the southern US for the week leading up to Christmas. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 60s most days, with a few days likely seeing temperatures near 70. A storm system will bring the chance of rain early in the week, and possibly for the Christmas weekend.

Very cold air in Canada will gradually start to shift southward into the northern US by the middle of next week. The eventual track and magnitude of the cold air is very much uncertain.

FORECAST POSSIBILITIES:

Both of the well knows forecast models (GFS and EURO) indicate colder temperatures pushing toward the Carolinas and the southeastern US by December 23rd and 24th. However, great uncertainties exist on when exactly the colder weather moves in and how long the milder temperatures will try to hang on.

The EURO forecast models has been most aggressive with the push of colder temperatures in it's most recent runs. The EURO indicates cold air gradually filtering into the Carolinas from the holiday weekend and into Christmas Day. While the EURO is typically one of the better forecast models when looking at long range patterns, it's important to note that the model has seen fluctuations from warm to cold Christmas temperatures the last few days.

The GFS forecast model has shown wild swings in the temperature trend for the holiday ranging from near record warmth to very cold. While the GFS also shows colder temperatures pushing into the US late next week, the model generally directs the coldest of the weather into the middle part of the country and finally into the deep south just after Christmas.

With such a large contrast in temperatures likely across the southern US late next week and into the Christmas weekend, both models indicate the likelihood of unsettled weather, clouds and periods of rain.

A clearer picture of the forecast will develop over the next several days as the forecast models get a better handle on where the coldest temperatures will go.

